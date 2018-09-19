Cowen Inc. Purchases Shares of 44,200 Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBRU)

Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:TIBRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tiberius Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,594,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tiberius Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $13,022,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tiberius Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,310,000. Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tiberius Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,271,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in Tiberius Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,012,000.

Get Tiberius Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:TIBRU opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIBRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:TIBRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiberius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiberius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.