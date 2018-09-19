Cowen Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene by 4.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Celgene by 5.9% during the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 11,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 34.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,107,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,208.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John H. Weiland bought 5,575 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $500,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CELG stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

