Costco Wholesale (COST) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.20.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $234.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $154.11 and a 1-year high of $245.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total value of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $625,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,666.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,930. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.