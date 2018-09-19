Corning Incorporated (GLW) Short Interest Update

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,678,733 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 22,331,573 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,575,411 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $132,267.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,658.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,468.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,605 shares of company stock worth $12,649,768. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,077,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,515,178,000 after acquiring an additional 451,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,247,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $336,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,467 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 6,212,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,203,000 after acquiring an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 20.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,868,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,450,000 after acquiring an additional 986,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 23.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,620,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,746 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. analysts expect that Corning will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

