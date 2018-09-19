Core-Mark (CORE) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Core-Mark from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Core-Mark to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded Core-Mark from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 0.21%. analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,181 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

