Copa (CPA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Copa Holdings have shed more than 40% of their value so far this year due to multiple headwinds. High fuel costs are limiting bottom-line growth and are expected to do so in the coming days as well. Copa Holdings expects effective fuel price per gallon to be approximately $2.30 in the current year, much higher than the $1.87 recorded in 2017. Fuel costs apart, expenses on the labor front are also hurting the bottom line. Currecy devaluation in certain Latin American economies represent an added challenge for Copa Holdings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter and full-year earnings moved south 25.3% and 12.5%, respectively, in the last 60 days. The unfavorable readings are reflective of the pessimism surrounding the stock. We are, however, impressed with the company’s efforts to reward shareholders.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPA. UBS Group raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Copa stock opened at $79.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. Copa has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $141.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.58%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Copa by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 17.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

