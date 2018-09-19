Contrasting Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) & PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: PDLB) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $72.18 million 3.94 $14.96 million $1.78 16.39 PDL Community Bancorp $42.09 million 6.42 -$4.38 million N/A N/A

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 21.63% 7.74% 0.90% PDL Community Bancorp -9.74% -1.40% -0.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Territorial Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Territorial Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.70%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than PDL Community Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PDL Community Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Territorial Bancorp pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats PDL Community Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the State of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential owner-occupied and investor-owned, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial business and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in debt securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 5 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Ponce De Leon Federal Bank and changed its name to PDL Community Bancorp in September 2017. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

