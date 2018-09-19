Contrasting Kennedy-Wilson (KW) and Land Securities Group (LSGOF)

Kennedy-Wilson (OTCMKTS: LSGOF) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Land Securities Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $810.60 million 3.76 $100.50 million $0.45 47.00 Land Securities Group $863.94 million 10.17 $147.72 million N/A N/A

Land Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kennedy-Wilson.

Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Land Securities Group does not pay a dividend. Kennedy-Wilson pays out 168.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 22.76% 11.75% 2.59% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson and Land Securities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 2 0 2.67 Land Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Land Securities Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Land Securities Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 53.1 million square feet of property, including 27,161 multifamily rental units; and 18.8 million square feet of commercial property. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate. From the world famous Piccadilly Lights to the transformation of Victoria, SW1, we deliver exceptional experiences for the businesses and people that live and work in, and visit, the capital. In Retail, across our 17.6 million sq ft of assets, we create outstanding experiences for customers and guests alike. Combined with the strength and resilience of our portfolio, this means we regularly outperform industry benchmarks for footfall and sales. We offer more than convenience and choice, recognising that memorable destinations are key to attracting the shoppers and retailers of today, and tomorrow. We also aim to lead our industry in critical long-term issues ? from diversity and community employment, to carbon and climate resilience. Everything we do is grounded in experience and begins with people. We deliver value for our shareholders, great experiences for our customers and positive change for our communities. At Landsec, everything is experience.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.