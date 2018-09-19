Contrasting CDK Global (CDK) and eXp World (EXPI)

CDK Global (OTCMKTS: EXPI) and eXp World (OTCMKTS:EXPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CDK Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of eXp World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CDK Global and eXp World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 eXp World 0 0 4 0 3.00

CDK Global presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.75%. eXp World has a consensus price target of $15.87, suggesting a potential downside of 11.69%. Given CDK Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than eXp World.

Dividends

CDK Global pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. eXp World does not pay a dividend. CDK Global pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CDK Global has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

CDK Global has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXp World has a beta of 4.9, indicating that its share price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CDK Global and eXp World’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $2.27 billion 3.64 $380.80 million $3.04 21.05 eXp World $156.10 million 6.62 -$22.13 million N/A N/A

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than eXp World.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 16.75% -235.59% 15.49% eXp World -13.66% -583.85% -171.86%

Summary

CDK Global beats eXp World on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions, such as the management of digital advertising spend for automotive retailers, automotive retailer associations, and OEMs; and professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 28,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

