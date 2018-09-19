Contrasting Aethlon Medical (AEMD) and Agilent Technologies (A)

Aethlon Medical (NYSE: A) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Agilent Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aethlon Medical does not pay a dividend. Agilent Technologies pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Agilent Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $150,000.00 123.41 -$5.67 million ($0.46) -2.26 Agilent Technologies $4.47 billion 4.91 $684.00 million $2.36 29.21

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilent Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aethlon Medical and Agilent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agilent Technologies 0 0 8 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. Agilent Technologies has a consensus target price of $77.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Agilent Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilent Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Agilent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -126.58% -96.36% Agilent Technologies 6.20% 18.61% 10.08%

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Aethlon Medical on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening disease conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorders; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has collaboration with the University of Southern California Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

