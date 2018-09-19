CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Director Consol Energy Inc. Purchases 17,400 Shares

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Director Consol Energy Inc. purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $310,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Consol Energy Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Consol Energy Inc. bought 6,046 shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $108,465.24.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Consol Energy Inc. bought 13,890 shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $242,797.20.

Shares of CCR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 12,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $495.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.41.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.65 million. analysts anticipate that CONSOL Coal Resources LP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 32,465.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

