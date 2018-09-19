ConforMIS (CFMS) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) in a report published on Tuesday morning.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConforMIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConforMIS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of ConforMIS stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. ConforMIS has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 94.69% and a negative net margin of 64.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 million. analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the first quarter worth approximately $4,408,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the first quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 104.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,006,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,565 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 64.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 455,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 78.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 321,845 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

