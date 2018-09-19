Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 2.09% of Computer Task Group worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 984,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 114,374 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 191,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,325 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Computer Task Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of CTG opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.06 million. sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

