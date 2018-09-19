Comparing Travelers Companies (TRV) & Federated National (FNHC)

Travelers Companies (NASDAQ: FNHC) and Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Travelers Companies has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated National has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Travelers Companies and Federated National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelers Companies $28.90 billion 1.22 $2.06 billion $7.28 18.05 Federated National $391.66 million 0.80 $7.98 million $0.60 41.25

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Federated National. Travelers Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Federated National pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Travelers Companies pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federated National pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Travelers Companies has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Federated National has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Travelers Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Federated National shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Travelers Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Federated National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Travelers Companies and Federated National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelers Companies 2 8 5 0 2.20 Federated National 0 0 1 1 3.50

Travelers Companies presently has a consensus price target of $136.79, suggesting a potential upside of 4.12%. Federated National has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Federated National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federated National is more favorable than Travelers Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Travelers Companies and Federated National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelers Companies 6.89% 8.84% 1.98% Federated National 4.42% 8.13% 1.84%

Summary

Travelers Companies beats Federated National on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial transportation industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals. The company distributes its products primarily through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

About Federated National

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

