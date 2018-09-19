Comparing Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) & Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: CY) and Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

This table compares Mellanox Technologies and Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mellanox Technologies $863.89 million 4.77 -$19.42 million $0.91 85.49 Cypress Semiconductor $2.33 billion 2.42 -$80.91 million $0.60 26.02

Mellanox Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cypress Semiconductor. Cypress Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mellanox Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mellanox Technologies and Cypress Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mellanox Technologies 0 4 8 0 2.67 Cypress Semiconductor 1 3 9 0 2.62

Mellanox Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $101.22, suggesting a potential upside of 30.11%. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $19.96, suggesting a potential upside of 27.86%. Given Mellanox Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mellanox Technologies is more favorable than Cypress Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Mellanox Technologies and Cypress Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mellanox Technologies 5.61% 12.26% 9.34% Cypress Semiconductor 0.49% 18.51% 9.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Mellanox Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Mellanox Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mellanox Technologies has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Semiconductor has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cypress Semiconductor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mellanox Technologies does not pay a dividend. Cypress Semiconductor pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Mellanox Technologies beats Cypress Semiconductor on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. It sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nvSRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and other specialty memories and timing solutions. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handset, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, computation, and medical markets. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force directly to original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.