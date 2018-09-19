Comparing Concho Resources (CXO) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)

Concho Resources (NYSE: ROYT) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Concho Resources and Pacific Coast Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concho Resources 0 8 16 0 2.67 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Concho Resources currently has a consensus target price of $177.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.65%. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 43.40%. Given Concho Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concho Resources is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Concho Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Concho Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pacific Coast Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. Concho Resources does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Concho Resources has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Concho Resources and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concho Resources 34.13% 5.37% 3.54% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 28.59% 3.49% 3.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concho Resources and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concho Resources $2.59 billion 11.12 $956.00 million $2.09 68.68 Pacific Coast Oil Trust $7.49 million 13.65 $4.35 million N/A N/A

Concho Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Summary

Concho Resources beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

