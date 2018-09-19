Comparing Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) & NTT DATA Corp/ADR (NTDTY)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS: NTDTY) and NTT DATA Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA Corp/ADR has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. NTT DATA Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cognizant Technology Solutions pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NTT DATA Corp/ADR pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cognizant Technology Solutions and NTT DATA Corp/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 1 5 17 1 2.75 NTT DATA Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $84.36, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than NTT DATA Corp/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and NTT DATA Corp/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $14.81 billion 3.01 $1.50 billion $3.53 21.78 NTT DATA Corp/ADR $19.12 billion 1.04 $523.55 million $0.51 27.67

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NTT DATA Corp/ADR. Cognizant Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT DATA Corp/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and NTT DATA Corp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 9.37% 21.66% 15.72% NTT DATA Corp/ADR 2.76% 8.76% 3.44%

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats NTT DATA Corp/ADR on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports various software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides application maintenance services; information technology infrastructure services, such as data center, infrastructure security, network and convergence, end-user computing, and mobility services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as consulting and platform-based services. The company markets and sells its services directly through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. It serves banking and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, retail and consumer goods, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, communications and media, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About NTT DATA Corp/ADR

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, and Global. It offers business consulting services, such as business strategy, business process optimization, and organizational change management; and IT consulting services, including IT strategy and governance, information and knowledge management, and program management office consulting services. The company also provides architecture strategy and design, application development and system integration, quality assurance and testing, application management and outsourcing, legacy modernization, mobility, and online services; embedded and real-time systems; and application development technologies. In addition, it offers enterprise application services comprising SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft application services; and enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, business intelligence, and enterprise portal solutions. Further, the company provides business intelligence; analytics, predictive analytics, and data mining; enterprise performance management; big data; governance, risk, and compliance; information management; and data warehousing and data management services. Additionally, it offers infrastructure services, which include data center, IT security, application hosting, network, service desk support, contact center management, remote infrastructure management, and desktop services; and business process and infrastructure management outsourcing services. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. NTT DATA Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

