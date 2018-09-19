Comparing Banc of California (BANC) and Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

Banc of California (NASDAQ: NWBI) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Banc of California alerts:

This table compares Banc of California and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 11.74% 8.25% 0.59% Northwest Bancshares 21.20% 8.06% 1.03%

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Banc of California pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 81.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Banc of California has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and Northwest Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $501.02 million 1.95 $57.70 million $0.82 23.48 Northwest Bancshares $469.34 million 3.94 $94.46 million $0.84 21.35

Northwest Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banc of California. Northwest Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banc of California and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 1 2 2 0 2.20 Northwest Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.19%. Given Banc of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banc of California beats Northwest Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also invests in SBA loan pool securities, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as Internet banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 34 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprise one-to-four family residential real estate, residential mortgage, short term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, the company offers employee benefit, property, and casualty insurance services; and trust, investment management, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 172 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, and eastern Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.