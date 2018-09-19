Comparing Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) & Repligen (RGEN)

Repligen (NASDAQ: ADVM) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Repligen alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Repligen and Adverum Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 2 4 0 2.67 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Repligen presently has a consensus price target of $46.83, indicating a potential downside of 18.44%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 58.12%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Repligen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repligen and Adverum Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $141.24 million 17.81 $28.35 million $0.69 83.22 Adverum Biotechnologies $1.85 million 198.24 -$56.14 million ($1.29) -4.53

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Repligen has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 3.77, meaning that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 13.49% 5.05% 4.02% Adverum Biotechnologies -3,957.63% -30.61% -28.60%

Summary

Repligen beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media. The company also provides chromatography products comprising OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of antibodies and recombinant proteins; and OPUS PD smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. Its chromatography products also comprise ELISA kits, which are analytical test kits to detect the presence of proteins and growth factors; chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand; and liquid chromatography products under the Spectra/Chrom brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell ATF systems that are filtration devices used in upstream processes to remove cellular metabolic waste products during the course of a fermentation run, freeing healthy cells to continue producing the biologic drug of interest; Sius TFF line of cassettes used in downstream biologic drug purification and formulation processes; KrosFlo line of hollow-fiber cartridges and TFF systems; Spectra/Por portfolio of laboratory and process dialysis products; and Pro-Connex single-use hollow-fiber module-bag-tubing sets. Repligen Corporation sells its bioprocessing products to life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations. The company has a collaboration agreement with Navigo Proteins GmbH for the advancement of affinity ligands used in monoclonal antibody (mAb) and non-mAb downstream purification processes. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage. It has collaboration agreement with Editas Medicine, Inc. to leverage its proprietary AAV vectors for genome editing technologies to treat up to five inherited retinal diseases; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development of up to eight distinct ocular therapeutic targets, as well as includes AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-Linked Retinoschisis. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.