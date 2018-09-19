Comerica (CMA) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.29.

Comerica stock opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica has a twelve month low of $70.44 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $472,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 37.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

