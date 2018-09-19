Cohu (COHU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COHU. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

COHU stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $652.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $436,611.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,017.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cohu by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cohu by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohu by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

