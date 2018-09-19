Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of CLDR stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 10,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,398. Cloudera has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.68% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cloudera will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $384,456.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,368. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter worth about $859,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter worth about $199,000. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 95.5% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 307,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cloudera by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

