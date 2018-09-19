Clorox Co (CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) to report sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

In other news, EVP Jon M. Balousek sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $485,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $501,309.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,268 shares of company stock worth $4,196,686. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 82.8% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $73,819,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.57. 24,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Clorox has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $152.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Clorox announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

