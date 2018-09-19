Clearstar (CLSU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Clearstar (LON:CLSU)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of LON:CLSU opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Monday. Clearstar has a one year low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 60 ($0.78).
Clearstar Company Profile
Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Clearstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.