Clearstar (CLSU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Clearstar (LON:CLSU)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of LON:CLSU opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Monday. Clearstar has a one year low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 60 ($0.78).

Clearstar Company Profile

ClearStar, Inc provides technology and services to the background check industry, supporting background screening companies, employers, and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions. The company offers employment screening services; volunteer screening services; tenant screening services comprising tenant credit report, enhanced eviction search, employment and previous landlord verifications, criminal records searches, and sex offender registry searches; and occupational health testing services, such as drug screening, MRO services, and physicals and medical testing, as well as drug free workplace programs.

