Cleararc Capital Inc. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 121.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,151 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH accounts for 1.0% of Cleararc Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cleararc Capital Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 378.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $749,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $122.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.14. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $754.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.30 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 3.02%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

