Cleararc Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,510 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $127,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6,645.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 44.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “$19.11” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $19.25 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.15 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 134.01%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 18 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $129,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

