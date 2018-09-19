City Holding Co. Takes Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. MKM Partners set a $99.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

TJX stock opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $111.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

