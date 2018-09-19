City Holding Co. Takes $294,000 Position in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $243,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $970,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,915 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,352,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,273.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,059,773 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $108,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $130,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $59.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $104,847.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $2,505,941.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,939. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

