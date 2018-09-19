CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 496.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 308,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,871,000 after buying an additional 256,526 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 836.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 50,888 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in CIT Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIT. TheStreet downgraded CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CIT Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded CIT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 27th. Compass Point began coverage on CIT Group in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.64 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CIT Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.55.

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

