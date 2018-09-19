Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Lowered by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.76.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $3,236,433.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,150.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

