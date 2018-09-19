Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Cut by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 133,730 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $54,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.76.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $3,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,027,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,825. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

