ChoicePoint Inc. (CPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ChoicePoint Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ChoicePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ChoicePoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

In other ChoicePoint news, VP Keith Dwayne Stephenson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $2,038,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,734.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Song Min Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,245. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in ChoicePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ChoicePoint by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ChoicePoint by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ChoicePoint by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ChoicePoint by 10.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $122.95. 106,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.72. ChoicePoint has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $146.77.

ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $928.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.17 million. ChoicePoint had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. analysts expect that ChoicePoint will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

ChoicePoint announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

