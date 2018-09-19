China Yuchai International (CYD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.43

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 6778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Greenridge Global assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $752.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.33.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.24). China Yuchai International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $635.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. equities research analysts forecast that China Yuchai International Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the first quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 61.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 115,814 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 929,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75,301 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 237.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,235,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,208,000 after acquiring an additional 49,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

