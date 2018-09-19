Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 159,826 Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,000. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 4.21% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSD. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. Northern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000.

CSD stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

