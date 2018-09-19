Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $20.83 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $267.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $227.86 and a 52-week high of $268.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.