Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.4% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $551,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.17.

NYSE:CVX opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The firm has a market cap of $224.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.