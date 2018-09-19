Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Charter Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 382.7% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $622,988.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.62.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $328.79 on Wednesday. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $396.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

