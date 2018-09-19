Charles Schwab (SCHW) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a $54.22 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Shares of SCHW opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $803,818.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $10,048,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

