Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will report $566.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $572.60 million and the lowest is $560.96 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted sales of $464.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.85 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.27.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $96.70 and a 12 month high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, COO Davide Molho sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Birgit Girshick sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $476,962.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,324 shares of company stock worth $4,504,045 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 77,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 41.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 94.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

