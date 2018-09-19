CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 18.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. CF Industries had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Rosemary L. O’brien sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $304,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam L. Hall sold 20,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $984,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.