Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Trading 13.2% Higher

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) traded up 13.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.17. 762,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 542,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks from $3.60 to $4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceragon Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $228.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.61 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 882,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,696,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 327,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,150,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 158,072 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 17.4% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 782,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 116,165 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $1,424,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.