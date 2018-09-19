Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (CENTA) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,383 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,254,000 after purchasing an additional 346,209 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 5.7% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 598,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of CENTA opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $657.94 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co Class A will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet Co Class A

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

