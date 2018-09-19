CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

In other news, insider Milton Carroll sold 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $282,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $504,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 68,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 249,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 81,698 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,209. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 81.02%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

