Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $425,000 in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.