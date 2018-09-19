Cellectis (CLLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CLLS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cellectis from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.33.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.45. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 281.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

