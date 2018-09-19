Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 904,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 837% from the previous session’s volume of 96,501 shares.The stock last traded at $2.22 and had previously closed at $2.19.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.41. analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences Inc will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutic, CLR 131, is in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a Phase 2 clinical study in R/R MM and a range of B-cell malignancies.

