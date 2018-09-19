Celgene Co. (CELG) Holdings Reduced by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Celgene by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 585,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John H. Weiland bought 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.63. 21,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,699,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

