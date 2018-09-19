Celgene Co. (CELG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELG. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $500,244.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,107,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,924,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,160,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,129,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,600 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,881,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,235,000 after purchasing an additional 777,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,342,000 after purchasing an additional 268,597 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 242,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. Celgene has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

