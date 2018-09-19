Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (CEC1) Given a €7.70 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €7.70 ($8.95) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Commerzbank set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy AG Preference Shares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.02 ($9.33).

CEC1 traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting €7.00 ($8.14). 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy AG Preference Shares has a twelve month low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a twelve month high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

