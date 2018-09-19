CDK Global (CDK) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

CDK stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 235.59% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

In other CDK Global news, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $253,628.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $308,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,565,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,260,000 after acquiring an additional 859,949 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 43.1% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,005,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,475,000 after acquiring an additional 905,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,138,000 after acquiring an additional 739,661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $156,134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,344,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,484,000 after acquiring an additional 386,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

